Israeli reserve soldiers discover 1,500-year-old Byzantine lamp near Gaza border

Melchior recounted their experience, noting their curiosity about the pottery piece they found upside down in the field. His cleaning revealed its true nature, prompting an immediate call to the Antiquities Authority.

The IAA identified the artefact as a Byzantine "sandal candle," likely from the 5th or 6th century CE. Israeli regulations mandate that any man-made objects older than 1700 years be reported to the IAA within 15 days. This rule is part of a collaboration between the IAA and the IDF to protect the nation's rich historical and archaeological heritage.

Eli Eskosido, the director of the Antiquities Authority, praised the soldiers' alertness and sense of duty. He remarked on the unique situations wartime can present, especially in archaeologically rich regions like Israel. Eskosido emphasized the importance of reporting ancient finds to allow researchers to thoroughly investigate the site and understand its historical context.

