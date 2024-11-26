Home
Israeli strike kills at least 13 at school sheltering displaced in Gaza City, medics say

They said that dozens of people were also wounded in the Israeli strike that hit the Al-Hurreya School in the Zeitoun neighborhood, one of the oldest suburbs of Gaza City.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:46 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 16:46 IST
