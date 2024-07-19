Israeli strike kills field commander in elite Hezbollah unit, sources say

Beirut: A field commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces was killed in an Israeli strike on south Lebanon, two security sources said on Thursday, the latest senior member of the group to be killed in months of tit-for-tat strikes across the border with Israel.

Habib Maatouk had replaced another commander in the elite unit, Ali Ahmed Hassin, who was killed in April in an Israeli strike, the security sources said.

Maatouk was killed in one of several strikes on the neighbouring border villages of Safad El Battikh and Jmaijmeh, the sources said. Eighteen wounded were taken to nearby Tebnine government hospital, its director Mohammed Hamadi told Reuters.