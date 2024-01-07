Israeli strike kills two Palestinian journalists in Gaza

Cairo: An Israeli air strike on a car near Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday killed two Palestinian journalists who were out reporting, according to health officials in Gaza and the journalists' union there.

Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya were both freelancers. Al-Dahdouh had done freelance work for Al Jazeera and was the son of the Qatar-based TV station's chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh. A third freelancer, Hazem Rajab, was wounded.

The Israel Defence Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike.

The Israel-Hamas war that started on Oct. 7 has been deadly for journalists. The Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), an international watchdog, said that as of Saturday, 77 journalists and media workers had been killed - 70 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese.