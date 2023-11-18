Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp kills five

Ramallah, West Bank: At least five Palestinians were killed and two more injured in an Israeli strike on a building in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said early on Saturday.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident at Balata refugee camp, in the central city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent earlier said its medics were dealing with five serious injuries from the blast, all of them men ranging from 19 to 25 years in age.