Israeli strikes hit Gaza hospitals, schools and other shelters for displaced

Strikes on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 on Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 195 people and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza's Hamas-run government media office, and left a 40-foot-wide crater. The Israeli military said the strike had targeted Hamas militants, including a central figure in the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Reports from Wafa have also mentioned attacks on the Jabalia neighborhood on several other days, some with dozens of fatalities. The casualty counts could not immediately be independently confirmed.