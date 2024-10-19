Home
Israeli strikes kill 32 in Gaza, siege around hospitals tightens, health officials say

In the central Gaza Strip camp of Al-Maghzai, an Israeli strike on a house killed 11 people, while another strike at the nearby camp of Nuseirat killed four others.
Reuters
19 October 2024

