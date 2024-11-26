Home
Homeworld

Israeli strikes pound central Beirut and suburbs, Lebanon says at least 1 killed

A strike on Beirut hit the Noueiri district with no evacuation warning and killed at least one person, Lebanon's health ministry said in a preliminary toll.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 15:35 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 15:35 IST
