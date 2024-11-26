Israeli strikes pound central Beirut and suburbs, Lebanon says at least 1 killed

<p>Israeli strikes pounded a densely-populated part of the Lebanese capital and its southern suburbs on Tuesday, hours ahead of an anticipated announcement of a ceasefire ending hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.</p><p>A strike on Beirut hit the Noueiri district with no evacuation warning and killed at least one person, Lebanon's health ministry said in a preliminary toll.</p>.Israel poised to approve ceasefire with Hezbollah, Israeli official says.<p>Minutes later, at least 10 Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs. They began approximately 30 minutes after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for 20 locations in the area, the largest such warning yet.</p><p>As the strikes were under way, Israel's military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the air force was conducting a "widespread attack" on Hezbollah targets across the city.</p>