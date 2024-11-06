Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli strikes target Syria for a second day in a row

The strike on Tuesday targeted 'weapons storage facilities used by Hezbollah's munitions unit' in al-Qusayr in Syria, near the Lebanese border, according to a statement from the Israeli military.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 04:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 04:19 IST
World newsSyriaIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us