Israeli tanks advance deep into Gaza town after strikes cause new mass exodus

Israel has escalated its ground offensive in Gaza sharply since just before Christmas despite public pleas from its closest ally the United States to scale the campaign down in the closing weeks of the year.

It launched the war to destroy the militant Islamist Hamas movement that runs Gaza after fighters rampaged through Israeli towns in a cross-border raid on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages. Of the hostages, 110 were freed during a short truce in late November and another 23 have now been declared dead in absentia, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The main focus of fighting is now in central areas south of the wetlands that bisect the narrow coastal strip, where Israeli forces have ordered civilians out over the past several days as their tanks close in.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing the densely packed Nusseirat, Bureij and Maghazi districts were heading south or west on Thursday into the already overwhelmed city of Deir al-Balah along the Mediterranean coast, crowding into hastily built camps of makeshift tents.

"Over 150,000 people - young children, women carrying babies, people with disabilities & the elderly - have nowhere to go," the main U.N. organisation operating in Gaza, UNRWA, said in a social media post.

The eastern part of Bureij was a theatre of heavy fighting on Thursday morning, with Israeli tanks thrusting in from the north and east, residents and militants said.

"That moment has come, I wished it would never happen, but it seems displacement is a must," said Omar, 60, who said he had been forced to move with at least 35 family members.

"We are now in a tent in Deir al-Balah because of this brutal Israeli war," he told Reuters by phone, declining to give a second name for fear of reprisals.

Yamen Hamad, living in a school in Deir al-Balah since fleeing from the north, said the people who were newly displaced from Bureij and Nusseirat were setting up tents wherever there was open ground.

With food running out, he said he had made a perilous trip to Rafah near the Egyptian border to buy a 25-kg (55-lb) sack of flour for his family.