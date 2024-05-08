Israeli tanks enter Rafah as cease-fire talks resume in Cairo

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said Tuesday that its tanks had entered Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and had seized control of the city’s critical border crossing with Egypt in what it called a limited operation to eliminate Hamas fighters and infrastructure that had been used to attack and kill four Israeli soldiers Sunday.

The incursion did not appear to be the long-anticipated full-scale invasion of Rafah, a city crowded with about 1 million Palestinians, which Israel’s allies have been working to avert by pushing for a cease-fire deal.

International humanitarian officials said the military operation had halted the flow of aid from Egypt into Gaza, exacerbating extreme hunger and privation in the besieged territory.

The Israeli military said it had killed about 20 people in Rafah, describing the dead as Hamas militants.

Hamas said it had fired on Israeli soldiers Tuesday at another vital aid crossing, near Kerem Shalom, along Gaza’s southern border with Israel. The Israeli military said that four mortar shells and two rockets had been launched toward Kerem Shalom from Rafah but that no injuries or damage were reported.