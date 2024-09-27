Israeli teams will continue meetings on US ceasefire proposals, says Netanyahu amid escalations with Hezbollah

Netanyahu's statement made no reference to the comments of Katz and other Israeli politicians, who have also rejected a ceasefire, saying only that there had been "a lot of misreporting around the US-led ceasefire initiative".

"Israel shares the aims of the US-led initiative of enabling people along our northern border to return safely and securely to their homes," the statement said.

"Israel appreciates the US efforts in this regard because the US role is indispensable in advancing stability and security in the region," it said.

Israeli forces have been conducting daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon for almost a year since the Iranian-backed group launched a barrage of missiles at Israel immediately after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct 7.