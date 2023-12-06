Israeli teen speaks of Hamas captivity with her dog in Gaza

Descriptions of Hamas captivity have started to emerge with the return home of some of the Israeli hostages. Some have described 'suffocating' quarters, with no access to medication and dwindling food. Children have recounted being ordered always to keep quiet.

"Luckily for me Bella is unlike all the other small dogs that I personally know, she is rather quiet, unless when she is playing or mad," she said. "If they would have seen her as a bother I think they would not have let me keep her, in all honesty."

'She was a huge help to me'

Many pets were killed or went missing during Hamas' rampage.

Mia's father Moshe said they searched for Bella during the weeks of his family's captivity. The day of their release, he was surprised to hear she came out holding the dog.

He described in more detail what his daughter went through to keep Bella. "She was worried that something would happen to the dog if she left her behind," he said.

Mia hid the dog under her pyjamas as they were loaded into a vehicle that drove out of the kibbutz.

"Then they took them to tunnels she had the dog with her the whole time," he said. "When they came out of the tunnel they had to climb up a ladder, that's when the Hamas people noticed that this was not a doll, it was a living, breathing dog."

"A bit of an argument ensued, and it was decided to let her keep the dog instead of leave it behind."

The captives cleaned up after the dog to prevent bad smells.