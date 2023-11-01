Israeli troops battle in Gaza as airstrike draws conflicting claims

Israeli forces appeared to be slowly closing in around Gaza City, the largest and densest city of the tiny, impoverished enclave, where Israeli and Western officials say that Hamas has fighters, command centers and weapons caches both among the civilian centers of the city and in a vast network of underground tunnels and chambers beneath the city. It is not clear whether the Israelis intend to besiege the city or enter in force to root out Hamas, which would likely cost far more Israeli casualties than its military has suffered so far.