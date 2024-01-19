Israeli women fight on front line in Gaza Strip, a first

Israel had a female prime minister, Golda Meir, from 1969 to 1974. The newly retired president of Israel’s Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, was among the country’s most influential officials, recently dealing an important blow to the efforts of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to curb the powers of the judiciary.

Despite those accomplishments, the war has come at a low point for women’s representation in government, which is the most far-right in the country’s history. The war Cabinet, assembled after October 7, includes two former chiefs of staff and a general, but no women.

When female military lookouts sounded the alarm before October 7 that they had spotted unusual activity along the Gaza border, which they assessed to be consistent with planning for a major terrorist attack, they say they were dismissed by their male senior officers, who suggested they were the eyes, not the brains, of the military.

Ultraconservative rabbis have disparaged women’s service in general and railed against Orthodox women, in particular, who waive religious exemptions in order to serve. And some conservative activists have discredited the success of female soldiers, asserting that women are held to easier standards and drag the army down.