Israelis abandon political left amid security concerns after October 7 attack by Hamas

Left-wing parties in Israel have seen a steady decline over the past 20 years. In Israel’s last election cycle, the center-left Labor Party won only four seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, a significant decrease from the 19 seats it held in 2015.

The Meretz Party, one of the few left-wing Israeli parties to have held a seat in the past decade, failed to get enough votes to qualify in the last election.

Last week, the head of the Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, announced that she was stepping down amid criticism that she was responsible for the party’s poor poll numbers.

“Nobody in this country wants to talk about peace right now. Being a leftist has become a dirty word,” Schneider said adding that while socially progressive causes, like government-backed welfare, remain popular in Israel, they are increasingly divorced from Israel’s left-wing movements.

“Many Israelis want more government welfare programs but a conservative political leadership.”

Polls conducted in Israel since October 7 show the extent of the political shift. A survey by Israel’s Channel 12, one of the country’s most popular broadcasters, found that roughly one-third of Israelis described themselves as “moving to the right” in the month after the October 7 attacks, while far fewer reported that their politics had shifted more to the left.

In another poll, Israel’s Tel Aviv University found in November the share of Israelis in favor of a two-state solution was down from just a month earlier, falling below one-third of respondents.

If the war has accelerated the left’s decline, it has also hurt Netanyahu’s popularity.

For months before the war, the prime minister held together an unruly coalition of far-right parties that controlled 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset. Recently, vigils for slain Israelis have turned into protests over Netanyahu’s leadership and calls for him to resign.

Schneider said, “The country has lurched to the right, but they no longer want Netanyahu as the leader of the right. It is a question of who can represent the new right-wing views held by so many Israelis today.”

Longtime Israeli peace activists said Israel’s lurch to the right is tangible. In the offices of Standing Together, an organization jointly founded by Israelis and Palestinians, the mood has been somber since October 7.

Membership has dropped, said Alon-Lee Green, a founder of the organization. When the group has tried to hold solidarity rallies between Israelis and Palestinians in public places, they have found themselves turned away by local municipalities and the police.