Israelis dig in for unprecedentedly long war, with some doubts

Jerusalem: As the war in Gaza enters an 11th week, Israelis appear resigned to a long road before the military achieves its stated aim of destroying Hamas and bringing more than 100 hostages back home.

For days, in the face of growing international pressure to halt the fighting and increase the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued video statements reiterating his determination to win the war.

"Anyone who thinks we're going to stop is detached from reality," he said this week.

His own popularity has been badly battered by the security failures that allowed thousands of Hamas gunmen to pour into southern Israel on Oct. 7 but a large majority of Israelis back the military campaign.

"We're not seeing an erosion of support," said Tamar Hermann, a senior research fellow with the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), which has been carrying out regular surveys of wartime sentiment.

"The great majority believes the job needs to get done. But what does that mean? No one knows exactly."

The shock felt by Israelis at the Oct. 7 attack, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 taken hostage, and the horror at the multiple accounts of rape that emerged in the aftermath have shored up support for the war.