Israelis wear dog tags in solidarity with hostages and each other

Jerusalem: On Israeli city streets and on television, in shops and in cafes, one symbol of solidarity with hostages held in Gaza has become ubiquitous in the 100 days since Hamas abducted them: military-style dog tags worn on neckchains.

The small metal rectangles, similar to those soldiers carry for identification, are typically inscribed with two slogans in Hebrew, "our hearts are held hostage in Gaza" and "together we will win", and one in English, "bring them home now".

"Everyone wants to show their support one way or another," said Shayna Roth, 36, a digital marketing specialist and mother of three from Modi'in, near Tel Aviv.

"It just makes you feel that no matter where you go, no matter who you meet or talk to, we're all a nation, undivided."

Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people during its assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, the worst loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust and the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year history.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, it has responded with a military offensive on Gaza that has so far killed close to 24,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, displaced most of the population and caused widespread hunger and disease.

Israel faces an international outcry over the death, destruction and suffering in Gaza, including accusations brought by South Africa at the United Nations' top court that it is conducting a genocide there. It has rejected this as a false and grossly distorted accusation.

Of the 240 hostages who were kidnapped on Oct. 7, more than 130 are still held captive in Gaza. Their plight, and the anguish of their families, are deeply felt across Israeli society.