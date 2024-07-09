Israeli strike in Syria kills ex-bodyguard of Hezbollah leader

Two security sources said the former bodyguard had become a mid-ranking Hezbollah official involved in the transport of weapons.

Israel typically does not discuss attacks by its forces in Syria. When asked about the strike, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media".

Hezbollah began firing at Israeli targets on the border in support of Palestinians after its ally Hamas launched the Oct 7 attack on Israel that precipitated the war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from the area around the border between the two countries.