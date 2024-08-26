Israel's conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah show no sign of easing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still opposed to clauses in the proposed truce agreement that would make it harder for Israel to resume battle after a weekslong pause, arguing that such a deal would allow Hamas to survive the war intact. Netanyahu's far-right coalition relies on lawmakers who have pledged to bring down his government if he agrees to such a deal, even as many Israelis publicly demand an agreement, saying it is the only way to free dozens of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.