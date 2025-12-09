Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel's Netanyahu touts his strong connect with world leaders, including PM Modi; defends leadership during Gaza war

Netanyahu put up a strong defence of his government's policy on various fronts, including Israel’s foreign relations.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 04:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 04:09 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us