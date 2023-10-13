Israel's parliament approves national unity government

Under the agreement, former Defence Minister Benny Gantz and members of his small centrist party will join Netanyahu's coalition, one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history, which Gantz had previously bitterly opposed.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack and more than 100 dragged off into captivity in Gaza with horrific scenes gradually emerging from the accounts of survivors and mobile phone footage.

Israel's political landscape had been bitterly split for months over a hotly-contested push by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judiciary that drove a wedge between the prime minister's religious nationalist supporters and more liberal, secular Israelis.

But the crisis has seen such differences buried ahead of an expected invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces.

"We will act, the enemy will hear," Gantz said in parliament after being sworn in.

The leader of the largest opposition party in parliament, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, refused to join the unity government which includes extreme right-wingers, among them Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.