Israel's security cabinet extends military service

Jerusalem: The Israeli government's security cabinet has approved a plan to extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months from the current 32 months, Israel's Ynet news outlet reported on Friday.

The 36-month rule will stay in force for the next eight years, Ynet reported, after a meeting of the security cabinet that took place late on Thursday.

The measure is likely to be submitted to a vote in a meeting of the full cabinet on Sunday, it said.