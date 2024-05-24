Italian teenager to become first millennial saint

Pope Francis cleared the way for an Italian teenager to become the first millennial saint by attributing a second miracle to him, the Vatican announced Thursday.

The teenager, Carlo Acutis, is often called the patron saint of the internet among Roman Catholics because of his computer skills, which he used to share his faith. He died of leukaemia in 2006 when he was just 15.

Carlo was born in London to Italian parents and moved with his family to Milan when he was a child. His passion for Catholicism bloomed early, his mother, Antonia Acutis, told The New York Times in an interview in 2020. At 7, he began attending daily mass. His faith inspired his mother to rejoin the church, she said.

He was called to serve, finding ways to help those less fortunate and donating to the unhoused, she said. In the months before his death, Carlo used his self-taught digital skills to create a website archiving miracles. He also enjoyed playing soccer and video games.

After he died, Antonia Acutis told the Times that people from all over the world had told her about medical miracles, including cures for infertility and cancer, that happened after they prayed to her son.

“Carlo was the light answer to the dark side of the web,” his mother said, adding that some admirers had called him an “influencer for God.”

Carlo’s life “can be used to show how the internet can be used for good, to spread good things,” Acutis added.

Carlo’s journey to canonization began in 2020, after the Diocese of Assisi, where his family owned property, petitioned the Vatican to recognize him as a saint.