Italian woman fakes 17 pregnancies to receive maternity benefits

A woman in Italy has been jailed for one year and six months, and the reason is shocking. 50-year-old Barbara Loele has been faking her pregnancies and miscarriages in order to get maternity benefits. It is said that Loele collected more than 110,000 euros (Rs 98,25,200) as maternity allowance.

She claimed having five children and 12 miscarriages in the period of 24 years, got benefits for the same, and some time off work, as reported by Metro, citing local press.