<p>Rome: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/italy">Italy</a> is planning to send air defence aid to Gulf countries in response to Iranian air strikes, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/giorgia-meloni">Giorgia Meloni</a> said, underscoring Rome's concern for the safety of its citizens and troops in the region as well as for energy security.</p><p>"Like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, Italy intends to send assistance to Gulf countries, specifically in the field of defence and in particular air defence," Meloni told radio station <em>RTL 102.5</em> on Thursday.</p><p>She said the move was driven not only by diplomatic ties but by the presence of Italians on the ground. Tens of thousands of Italian nationals live in the Gulf, while around 2,000 Italian troops are deployed there, she said.</p><p>"These are people we want to, and must, protect," Meloni added, noting that the Gulf region was also vital for Italy's and Europe's energy supplies.</p><p>Meloni also addressed questions about the possible use of US military bases on Italian soil, saying Italy and its allies were respecting the terms of existing bilateral agreements.</p><p>"This means that what is laid down in the agreements is not being called into question, and I think that applies to everyone. The same applies to us," Meloni said.</p><p>Italy hosts military bases used by the United States under agreements dating back to 1954, which have been updated over time. Under those accords, Meloni said, technical authorisations are in place for logistics and so-called non-kinetic operations, which she described as non-bombing activities.</p><p>If requests were made for a broader use of Italian bases, Meloni said the government would have the authority to decide whether to grant them, but that such a decision would involve parliament.</p><p>"As of today, however, we have received no such requests," she said. "We are not at war and we do not want to enter a war."</p>