world

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo apologises for security breach involving PM Meloni

A report said that an Intesa employee had been fired after it was discovered he had spied on the bank accounts of thousands of customers, including Meloni.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 01:04 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 01:04 IST
World newsItalyGiorgia Meloni

