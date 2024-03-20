English scribe says 'so obviously not Kate' on video of Prince and Princess of Wales shopping together: Report

A day after a video was circulated on social media in which the Princess of Wales—Kate Middleton—was reportedly spotted shopping with Prince William, a BBC reporter on Wednesday said that the woman seen in the video is not Middleton— in accordance with some statements made by netizens who had said that it was her body double.

Several media houses including TMZ and The Sun on Tuesday shared insights about the viral video which allegedly showed Kate and William at a business— Windsor Farm Store, that is a located a few mile away from their Windsor residence. Reacting to the video, many netizens said that "Kate looked happy, relaxed, and healthy". However, Kate's children were not seen with the duo in the video.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan, who covers rugby, decided to pursue the many theories that made rounds of the web on Kate's video. HT quoted McLaughlan as saying, "It’s so obviously not Kate. Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd.”

Amid all this, the couple's Kensington Palace office hopes this informal film will help dismiss the wild conspiracy theories and speculation doing the rounds over Princess Kate’s health.