It's very far from sex: Woman claiming to be ex-Russian spy shares how she used sexpionage for confidential info

While there have been instances in the past wherein undercover security personnel have been a subject to honey traps, a Russian citizen who claims to be a former spy recently shared insights about how she planned sexpionage on her subjects to unearth confidential information.

It has been over a decade since Aliia Roza, who now lives in US, visited Moscow in Russia from where she fled with her son. Fox News Digital in a report quoted Roza as stating, ''It's been over two decades that I've stayed silent. But for a few reasons, I couldn't keep my silence. I couldn't live with this pain anymore, even though I've been through all this trauma. … If it was not me [speaking out], then who would speak out?''

Speaking on the Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts titled To Die For— Roza said that she was born to a Kazakh-Tatar family of a high-ranking military officer in the Soviet Union. Her father, she shared, has been a high-ranking officer in Russia for over four decades.