It's very far from sex: Woman claiming to be ex-Russian spy shares how she used sexpionage for confidential info

While there have been instances in the past wherein undercover security personnel have been a subject to honey traps, a Russian citizen who claims to be a former spy recently shared insights about how she planned sexpionage on her subjects to unearth confidential information.
It has been over a decade since Aliia Roza, who now lives in US, visited Moscow in Russia from where she fled with her son. Fox News Digital in a report quoted Roza as stating, ''It's been over two decades that I've stayed silent. But for a few reasons, I couldn't keep my silence. I couldn't live with this pain anymore, even though I've been through all this trauma. … If it was not me [speaking out], then who would speak out?''
Speaking on the Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts titled To Die For— Roza said that she was born to a Kazakh-Tatar family of a high-ranking military officer in the Soviet Union. Her father, she shared, has been a high-ranking officer in Russia for over four decades.
Roza who aspired to pursue her career in fashion designing was told by her father to attend the special government programme in Moscow where she was trained in martial arts among other harsh physical activities, from a very young age.
NDTV reported that Roza was 18 when she was chosen from a pool of 350 students to participate in a top-secret mission developed by former KGB psychologists, wherein Roza was trained to lure the subjects sexually.
Despite a low pay of $100 per month for a six-day work schedule, Roza said she continued in her roles as it ''felt like a hero saving someone's life''. She exclaimed, ''At the end of the day, when I saved someone's life, I felt good about it. But I never asked myself how I felt being in a body that was constantly abused and raped by random men. … One former FBI agent said I was a broken toy, that I was sex trafficked myself. … But all my classmates, didn't feel this way. We felt patriotic. We were ready to sacrifice and do anything for our government. That's how I felt."
Detailing her choices to become part of sexpionage missions while she also became a mother, Roza recalls: ''The biggest achievement of my life is becoming a parent. I wanted to experience that. I wanted to create a family. I wanted to have kids. And I was not allowed to do that. And then I realized, ‘Wait a minute. I live only one life. I don't want to spend my life sacrificing for something I don't believe in anymore.' That was the moment when I looked for possibilities to escape."
Roza also said that she felt "used" by the Russian government and added that she was "brainwashed" as a "master manipulator". Referring to more women like her back in Russia, she asserted, ''I saw all these other female agents who reached a certain age, like 56. They were so miserable, so lonely. They were not allowed to have private lives. They couldn't have families. … I couldn't allow that to happen to me."
Roza has now chosen her career as a trainer with a new name. She trains women who are eager to learn seduction tips to boost their self esteem, and has more than a million followers on Instagram.
She further detailed, ''It's not just sex— it's very far from sex. It's all about the art of communication. We're taught how to dress up, how to put on makeup, how to present yourself, how to speak with your targets, and how to make your targets believe in you and trust you. … It's about the psychology of people, of criminals, of men. … It's about understanding the perspective of men and what exactly they want."