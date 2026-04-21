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J D Vance’s departure to Pakistan for Iran peace talks delayed: Reports

Without an Iranian response, the diplomatic process is in effect paused, though the trip has not been cancelled, a US official was quoted in the report.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 18:11 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 18:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranWest Asia

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