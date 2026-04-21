<p>Washington: US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Islamabad, for peace talks with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> to end the seven-week war, has been put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to American negotiating positions, the <em>New York Times</em> reported on Tuesday.</p><p>Vance was scheduled to depart Tuesday morning for Islamabad, where talks were set to resume on Wednesday - the same day the fragile cease-fire between the United States and Iran is set to expire. </p><p>Without an Iranian response, the diplomatic process is in effect paused, though the trip has not been cancelled, a US official was quoted in the <em>New York Times</em> report.</p>.'Will bomb them if no deal reached': Donald Trump threatens Iran again, says don't want to extend ceasefire.<p>The trip could be back on at a moment's notice if Iran's negotiators respond in a way that President Donald Trump deems acceptable. US officials are also looking for a clear signal that Iran's negotiators have been fully empowered to reach an agreement, the report said.</p><p>The Washington Post attributed the delay to "additional policy meetings" involving Vance at the White House.</p><p>Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire "numerous times" in a post on Truth Social early Tuesday. </p><p>In a separate interview with CNBC, he said the United States is "going to end up with a great deal" from the negotiations. "I think they have no choice. We've taken out their navy, we've taken out their air force, we've taken out their leaders," Trump said.</p><p>When asked whether the US would resume bombing if a deal is not reached by Wednesday, Trump said that he expects to "be bombing, because that is a better attitude to go in with." He added that the military is "raring to go."</p>