Jaahnavi Kandula death: Comments taken out of context, says police officer; online petition seeks his termination

In the video, Auderer can be heard saying, "Yeah, just write a cheque. $11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value."

"The video captures only one side of the conversation. There is much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet…," the Seattle Police Officers Guild said in a statement as it also released a letter written by its officer Auderer in which the latter is saying that he intended the comment as a mockery of lawyers.