Watch: Jailed Pak ex-PM Imran Khan uses AI-crafted speech to call for votes

Pakistan's telecoms regulator said the interruptions were being investigated, but added that internet accessibility overall appeared to be normal.

Khan's speech was generated from a written version he had approved from prison, said officials of his party, which staged the event because it faces a state-backed crackdown on physical gatherings, while its leader is blacked out of media.

Murtaza Solangi, information minister in Pakistan's caretaker government assigned to supervise the elections which has been suspected of favouring Khan's opponents, did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Jailed since he was convicted and sentenced to three years on graft charges on Aug. 5, Khan is embroiled in dozens of court cases, with some trials held in prison behind closed doors, which legal experts say infringes the right to fair proceedings.

A political crisis has swirled around the 71-year-old former cricket star since his ouster last year in a vote of confidence in parliament. The party crackdown followed a May assault on military sites by supporters protesting his brief arrest.

Khan won the last general election in 2018, a victory his opponents say was achieved with help from the military, which often plays an outsized role in making and breaking governments in Pakistan.

He too blames his removal on the military, after a falling- out with generals over the appointment of the chief of Pakistan's main spy agency, although the military denies supporting or ousting him.