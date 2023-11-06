Jailed Iranian Nobel laureate Mohammadi goes on hunger strike

"Mohammadi has gone on a hunger strike to protest against the authorities' failure to address her demands, including their refusal to transfer her to a specialist hospital," HRANA reported.

"This deprivation continues under the order of the prison authorities," HRANA added.

On Oct. 29 and 30, Mohammadi and a group of women held in Iran's Evin prison protested against the refusal by prison authorities to send Mohammadi to hospital for treatment, according to a statement by Mohammadi's family sent to Reuters.

"She is willing to risk her life by not wearing the 'forced hijab' even for medical treatment," said the Nov. 1 statement, written before Monday's announcement of the Nobel laureate's hunger strike.

Mohammadi has been arrested more than a dozen times in her life and this is her third time in Evin prison since 2012.

She is serving multiple sentences amounting to about 12 years imprisonment on charges including spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

"We are concerned about Narges Mohammadi's physical condition and health," the Free Narges Mohammadi campaign wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.