Jam Master Jay murder trial begins in Brooklyn court

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, of the seminal group Run-DMC, was 37 when he died in a crime that remained unresolved for nearly two decades.

The two defendants - Karl Jordan Jr., 40, and Ronald Washington, 59 - were charged in 2020, when federal prosecutors accused them of plotting to kill Mizell after he cut Washington out of a drug deal.

A third man, Jay Bryant, who was also charged in connection with the killing last year, will be tried separately.