Japan delays lunar launch again as bad weather plagues mission

Japan delayed the launch of a rocket carrying a lunar lander less than 30 minutes before its scheduled take off Monday as bad weather continued to plague the mission.

The H2-A, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s most reliable heavy payload rocket, was originally set to launch Saturday morning carrying an advanced imaging satellite and a lightweight lander slated to reach the moon as early as January. The launch time was first pushed back to Sunday, and then Monday amid concerns about the weather.