Japan's debt dilemma and its balancing act

So, how has Japan managed to sustain itself in the face of such mounting debt? The answer lies in a clever strategy employed by the Japanese government. They use a scheme of monetizing government debt, where the Bank of Japan purchases government bonds to finance the government’s spending needs. This, in turn, keeps interest rates low. These low interest rates allow the government to avoid spending a significant portion of its income on repaying these bonds. In fact, 70% of the bonds are purchased by the Bank of Japan, while the rest are bought by private and institutional investors. During the pandemic, as a part of the anti-virus scheme, the bank removed its self-imposed ceiling on Japan Government Bonds (JGBs) purchases, granting itself unlimited power to buy them. The government has also astutely leveraged the ageing population, which believes that government bonds are the safest way to invest their savings. As a result, most of the debt is held domestically, explaining how Japan has managed its debt burden.