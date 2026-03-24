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Japan to drop 'most important' tag for China ties

The draft cites a series of ​confrontations with Beijing ⁠over the past year, including export controls on rare earths, radar lock-ons targeting Japanese military aircraft and increased pressure around Taiwan.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:47 IST
World newsChinaJapan

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