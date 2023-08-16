Home
Homeworld

Japan visitors rose to 2.32 million in July, new post-pandemic high

Japan observed tourism boost in foreign visitors for business and leisure activities last month.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 10:57 IST

Visitors to Japan in July rose to a new post-pandemic high, official data showed on Wednesday, as a weak yen helped to give tourism a boost, contributing to a growth surge in the world's third-largest economy.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.32 million last month, up 12 per cent from June when travellers exceeded 2 million for the first time since January 2000, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.

Arrivals in July were still down 22 per cent from the level in July 2019 before the outbreak of the coronavirus led to strict travel curbs around the world.

(Published 16 August 2023, 10:57 IST)
