Japan's ANA turns back Boeing 737 flight due to cockpit window crack

The aircraft was not one of Boeing's 737 MAX 9 airplanes. These have been in the spotlight after a cabin panel broke off a new Alaska Airlines jet in mid-air last week.

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurisation," the ANA spokesperson said.

The US aviation regulator on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself.