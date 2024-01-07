Japan's foreign minister pledges continued support for Ukraine

Kyiv: Foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa pledged Japan's continued support for Ukraine as she visited Kyiv on Sunday in the midst of the country's invasion by Russia.

"Japan is determined to continue to support Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine," Kamikawa said through an interpreter at a joint news conference with Ukrainian minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and was forced to hold a news conference in a shelter due an air alert.

Russia deployed almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones in attacks in the last days of 2023 and the first days of 2024.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to provide it with modern aircraft and air defence systems to repel Russian attacks, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure.

"I informed my colleague ... of Ukraine's needs not only in aircraft, but above all in air defence systems," Kuleba said.

Last month, Japan said it would prepare to ship Patriot air defence missiles to the United States after revising its arms export guidelines, in Tokyo's first major overhaul of such export curbs in nine years.

Although Japan's new export controls still prevent it from shipping weapons to countries that are at war, it may indirectly benefit Ukraine in its war with Russia as it gives the United States extra capacity to provide military aid to Kyiv.

The Japanese foreign ministry also said Japan would strongly demonstrate its commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine under a public-private partnership by hosting a Japan-Ukraine conference on Feb. 19.