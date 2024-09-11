Japan's No.1 freight train company halts all cargo: Report

Tokyo: Japan Freight Railway (JR Freight) suspended all cargo train operations on Wednesday after the company found evidence of misconduct in safety tests, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The suspension by the biggest cargo train company in Japan led to at least a day-long delay in parcel delivery services, according to courier operators, while the full extent of the impact on the country's logistics remains unclear.

JR Freight, the only Japanese firm operating cargo trains at a nationwide level, said on Tuesday it had found inappropriate procedures at three of its rail yards, where employees fabricated data or ignored suboptimal safety test data during wheel assembly procedures for cargo cars.