Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Japan's rising minimum wage likely to push up inflation, Bank of Japan says

Sustained, broadening wage increases are among prerequisites the Bank of Japan has set in raising interest rates from current near-zero levels.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 11:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 11:05 IST
World newsJapan

Follow us on :

Follow Us