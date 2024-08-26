Jatiya Party chief Quader denounces blaming India for Bangladesh floods; calls for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

Replying to a query about the rise in anti-India sentiments despite India being a “time-tested friend of Bangladesh,” Quader said, “The anti-India sentiment is not against its people but against the policymakers.” “The anger is not against Indian people per se; there are still people here who desire good people-to-people relations.

But the problem is that India backed the Awami League so much despite all its flaws, misrule, lack of proper elections, and corruption, that the Indian establishment is now seen as a supporter of the Awami League, and that is why people are angry and view India as an enemy of Bangladesh,” he said.