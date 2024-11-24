Jay Bhattacharya is top candidate to be Trump's pick for NIH director: Report

<p>Jay Bhattacharya is now the presumptive favorite to be selected by President-elect Donald Trump as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the <em>Washington Post</em> reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the matter.</p><p>The Stanford-trained physician and economist met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Trump's pick to lead HHS this week and impressed him with his ideas to overhaul NIH, the report said.</p><p>Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em> request for comment.</p><p>Bhattacharya has called for shifting the agency's focus toward funding more innovative research and reducing the influence of some of its longest-serving career officials, the report added.</p><p>Trump picked Kennedy earlier this month to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, the United States' top health agency which oversees NIH and other health agencies.</p>