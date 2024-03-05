Jay Shetty and his content centric spirituality, investigative report finds author lied about his life in book

The world wide web today is flooded with social media influencers and so are the seekers of information regardless of the topic. From mental well being to quick life hacks and till religion, British author Jay Shetty is one such influencer who is followed by over 15 million people on Instagram while his "life coaching" videos on YouTube have garnered millions of views worldwide.

The 36-year-old who grew up as a British Indian in north London is often seen on Instagram where he regularly posts videos on how to cope with stress and daily life situations. Amid much buzz around Shetty's preachings in his videos centered around "life hacks", details of his book titled Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday have come under scanner in a report by The Guardian which revealed certain findings after interactions with universities and institutions— who said that they were not aware that Shetty or his coaching schools are using their names.

Interestingly, the report also pointed out that much of Shetty's spiritual education happened in Watford, an orbital town outside north-west London, and not in India— as he claims.

Coming to his book— Think Like a Monk, the report said that many of the details Shetty has included in the book about him pursuing the life of a monk in India, are "false". The book narrates to the reader the life of Shetty as a business student who wished to be a corporate leader until one day when he decided to become a monk after attending a guest talk. “It changed my life,” Shetty said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and added “It was the most captivating presentation I’ve ever been to. He spoke about selflessness, service and kindness, and it just got me hooked.”

In his book, Shetty writes that he was 18-year-old when he witnessed the lecture by a monk that he claims changed his life. The report further reads, "After graduating, Shetty forgoes a life of material success to live as a monk himself. Three years later, he has another revelation: his purpose in life is not to live the humble life of a monk but to use his preternatural oratory skills to share wisdom with the world. Thus begins his transformation into a public self-help personality and his swift rise to fame. Shetty's success is largely predicated on this riches-to-rags-to-riches backstory.”