Jeffrey Epstein case: Bill Clinton, Donald Trump among those named in unsealed documents

The documents also carry details of another alleged sexual abuse victim identified as Johanna Sjoberg, who named Prince Andrew as the abuser.

While Sjoberg's details were already public, CNN quoted her depositions in the documents noting that Prince Andrew touched her breast in a joking manner while taking photos.

While Guiffre had alleged that she was also abused by Prince Andrew, the latter recently reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre after he denied all the allegations, per a court document filed by her attorneys on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Sjoberg's depositions also include another instance where she claimed that Epstein had mentioned the name of former president Bill Clinton while speaking with her, and had said, “He (Clinton) said one time that he likes them young, referring to girls."

Referring to a question on whether Epstein was a friend of Clinton's, Sjoberg reportedly said that the two had some "dealings".