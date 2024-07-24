Jewish activists arrested during Gaza war protest in US Congress building

Washington: US Capitol Police arrested Jewish activists protesting against US military support for Israel inside a congressional building on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a speech to Congress.

The protesters, organized by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases "not in our name" and "Jews say stop arming Israel." Some carried banners reading "ceasefire now" and "let Gaza live."

Protests are planned to coincide with Netanyahu's visit, in which he will meet President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.