Jill Biden says special counsel report used Beau’s death to ‘score political points’

Jill Biden, the first lady, excoriated the special counsel’s report of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents as a “political and personal” attack on her husband, and said Saturday evening that it had unnecessarily brought up the death of their son Beau.

Jill Biden, an ardent campaigner for her husband, wrote to supporters and shared what were her first public comments on the report since its release on Thursday.

“I don’t know what this special counsel was trying to achieve,” she wrote in a letter to supporters shared with The New York Times. “We should give everyone grace, and I can’t imagine someone would try to use our son’s death to score political points.”