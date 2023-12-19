JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

JN.1 a Covid-19 'variant of interest', but poses 'low' risk: WHO

'Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,' WHO said.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 16:24 IST

Follow Us

The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.

"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," WHO said.

JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86.

The United Nations agency said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the Covid-19 virus.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 December 2023, 16:24 IST)
India NewsWorld newsCovid-19CoronavirusWHOWorld Health Organization

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT