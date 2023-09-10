Joe and Hunter Biden: A bond forged by trauma, tragedy and ambition

That year, Hunter Biden told The New Yorker he was making about $4,000 a month. He had moved to California, in his telling, to “disappear” as his father was running for the presidency. His new wife was pregnant. He had chosen to live in one of the most expensive areas of the country, and he was struggling to stay afloat. Morris, who made his fortune brokering entertainment deals and representing celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, saw an opportunity to help. He has lent Hunter Biden millions to pay back taxes and support his family, according to people who know about the arrangement.